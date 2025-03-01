Daughter’s birthday party disaster leads to social fallout; mom retaliates when no one shows up. AITA?

"TIFU by getting emotional and possibly ruining my ten year old daughter's relationship with her friends after no one showed up to her birthday party."

My daughter has never had a birthday party before, she has always struggled to make friends. She has really put herself out there and actually made friends with a group of girls and I'm very proud of her so when she asked for a birthday party this year, I was happy to oblige. Her birthday party was this past Saturday.

We had decorated our place with balloons and stuff. We set up the food, snacks, and cake and the party packs that we chose together. My daughter kept straightening things up trying to make sure everything looked perfect, she was very excited. The only people who showed up to the party were the elderly neighbours that my daughter and I are close to and a friend of mine and his fiancee.