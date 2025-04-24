'AITA for 'ruining Easter' after my estranged sister and my ex husband showed up?'

oliviamrow

NTA. You did move on. Part of that moving on was moving on from having a relationship with your sister and/or your ex. It is wildly inappropriate for your parents and your sister to spring a "reconciliation" on you, and absolutely delusional to get mad at you because you didn't forgive and forget on the timeline they chose for you without your knowledge or consent.

"Mom, you took an action with literally zero regard for how I would feel about it, so you're the one responsible for any 'upset' anyone is feeling. In fact, I am done talking about this until you apologize." (If it were me I would actually say "I am done talking to you until you apologize.")

DenizenKay