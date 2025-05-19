Foster mom’s license revoked after teen exposes her neglect and exploitation. AITA?

After 5 years, I finally found a caseworker who listened to me. At this point, I had no social life. Granted, I did have friends at school, but outside of school, I was always at home taking care of the house or N.

She refused to let me play volleyball (I was self taught & RECRUITED by my schools athletic director because she saw me playing one day in gym & said our team NEEDED me. I never got to live out my volleyball player dreams) because she “didn’t feel like” taking me to and from practice.

Mind you, her nephew A was in soccer at the same school. She refused to let me go to my best friend’s quince because I asked her three days in advance instead of an entire week, and “who would watch N?”