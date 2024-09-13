'AITA for ruining a friend's surprise pregnancy reveal by telling my husband?' UPDATED

Today I told couple C that I have told my husband that you guys were having twins and I need to consider his feeling. They were accusing me of ruining their surprise and I didn’t considered their feeling. Am I the a$$hole for telling my husband ?

Info (that doesn't change my judgement) - why do you just accept being handed a kid if it's causing you distress? A simple backing up and "no thank you" should suffice.

NTA. I think your husband needed to have this information. It's not like he shared it with anyone else.

First, I'm so sorry for your losses. My heart goes out to you and your husband.

NTA and I'm not even sure why you're friends with A and C. They've shown a callous disregard for your feelings. Go low contact for awhile and enjoy time with B.