'AITA for ruining my best friend’s wedding and likely our decades long friendship?' UPDATED 2X

Whatever, we get through rehearsal night. Then, the next morning, as people are getting ready, Robert approaches me alone and tries to give me a little “we cool?” fist bump. It’s been less than 12 hours since it happened at this point - so I tell him flat out, no, we’re not cool. Still, he doesn’t get the picture.

Hour later while the bridesmaids are getting ready, he approaches me again and asks “Where’s Jasmine? She getting dressed right now?” I see red again immediately and say “don’t f#$king talk about her.” He gets all offended and walks away. Luckily this was my last direct interaction with him for the weekend.