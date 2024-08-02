'AITA for "ruining" my friend's gender reveal by telling her she's having a boy?' UPDATED

"AITA for 'ruining' my friends gender reveal?"

My (27f) friend (29F) is pregnant. She wanted to do a gender reveal, so at her 20 week ultrasound she got the ultrasound technician to write the gender on a piece of paper, put it in an envelope and gave it to me. She wanted me to order those smoke cannons for her, her husband and their kids to pop at a photograph session to reveal what their new baby is going to be.

Personally I don’t see the point in them, but it made my friend happy and I felt honoured that she trusted me with such a secret. When she handed me the envelope she made me swear that under no circumstances I would tell her what it is no matter how much she begged, or tell anyone else. I agreed.