"AITA for ruining my 'friend's' relationship?"

Money-Possibility606 wrote:

NTA. Honestly...in the most extreme scenario, you might have saved this girl's life. If he's sleeping around, he's probably not being safe. He could bring home a disease to this girl. You saved her from that.

And you definitely saved her a lot of pain and heartache, if not disease.

Your "friend" is a bad person. It's better that he is not in your life anymore. I know it hurts to lose people, but it's really his loss, not yours.