New mom evicts fiancé after uncovering Snapchat affair and custody plot. 'AITA for ruining my husband's life?'

'AITA for ruining my husband's life?'

I (25F) have been with my fiancé (26M) for almost ten years. Our relationship wasnt perfect but it felt strong and steady. Last November we had our first baby and I became a stay at home mom like we both planned.

I had good savings from working hard and saving young so the idea was my savings would cover baby stuff and his paycheck would handle bills.Everything is under my name, both cars and the condo.

My car and the condo are all paid off. Only his car has payments left but I put half down on it and got a low rate cause my credit was good. I always planned to pay it off fully when I went back to work. But right now I am still healing from birth cause I had sepsis after my c-section and other complications. Giving birth almost killed me.