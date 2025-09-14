"AITA for ruining my mom's marriage?"

My mom blames me for her husband filing for divorce. They got married when I (17f) was 10. He wanted kids but mom couldn't have more so he decided he would be fine being my dad. Only I never saw or accepted him as my dad.

I had a dad and he died. But he was still my dad. Not someone who married my mom when I was 10. We got along okay. It disappointed him whenever I said no to him adopting me or when I used his first name instead of calling him dad.

He called me his daughter and I hated it but never said anything. So he kept calling me his and I'd always correct people calling him my dad. I thought that would tell him nothing was changing on my side.