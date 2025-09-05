'AITA for ruining my parents marriage by doing 23&Me and exposing my mom's lies?'

He was also apologizing the whole time for not knowing me and he swore he was never told mom was pregnant. They broke up because she cheated and he never heard from her again or her sister (aunt who pushed me to search) who he got along with during his relationship with mom. The medical info helped and I told him I'd have way more questions once I processed.

Then I went to talk to mom. At first she said it was all lies. Then asked why I searched without saying anything and when I told her why she admitted it was true. She said she met dad after the guy she cheated on my bio father with left her and she came up with the lie so we could be a normal family. And she never told my bio about me even after I got sick because she wanted to keep things as they were.