'AITA for 'ruining' my sister’s engagement by telling her fiancé she cheated 3 years ago?'

By waiting until their engagement dinner, it very much does come across as you doing it because you were jealous & couldn’t stand her being the centre of attention. The way you described the dinner, “Everyone was crying, clapping, it was like straight out of a movie” screams jealousy to me.

You were not wrong for exposing your sister for cheating. But you were wrong for waiting so long. He deserves to know now, but he deserved to know back then too. But I do think you need to have a honest think about WHY you chose to do it when you did. Because I think you have some jealousy issues and/or insecurities about your sister. And for your own sake you should work on that.