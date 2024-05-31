'AITA for ruining my sister's engagement party?' 'I woke up this morning to a voicemail.'

So she enlisted the help of my cousin to stalk my Instagram. I don't post much, but they quickly found me tagged in my GFs posts and put two and two together.

It wasn't a *bad* reaction, but it was the main topic of conversation for the rest of the night. Lots of whispers, questions and "Love is love" comments. I just tried to take it in my stride and kept trying to celebrate my sister's engagement, but I was a bit uncomfortable with the attention and left as soon as it was appropriate for me to do so.

Well. I woke up this morning to a voicemail and a few texts from my sister saying she is upset I ruined her engagement party, by making everything about my new relationship.