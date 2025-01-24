'AITA for 'ruining' my sister's pregnancy announcement by announcing my pregnancy first?' UPDATED

Now, on to the update (sorry it took so long, K took a bit to respond to me). So I waited about a day and then sent K a long message essentially saying that I knew she was hurting rn, but that we needed to band together for our kids.

That our parents did wrong by all of us kids and that we needed to stop the cycle then and there, but we could only do that if we work together (corny I know, but it needed saying). I then finished off by asking her to call me when she had time.