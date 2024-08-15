'AITA for ruining my sister's wedding and honeymoon?' 'My mom heard us talking.' UPDATED

"AITA for ruining my sister's wedding and honeymoon?"

So I (20F) have an older sister (30F), who I'll call Emily. Emily got married 2 months ago to her partner Danny (34M). My siblings and I grew up together and Emily was a huge influence, along with my other older sister Mary (27F).

They were both wild and so, from a young age, I knew a lot more than I was supposed to (about partying, dating etc. nothing weird or scandalous really). Mary got married 4 years ago and I'm really close to my brother-in-law.

He knows about her partying, drinking and pretty much everything else she did and he never had a problem with any of it. Well, I've met Danny only a handful of times since they live far away and so I assumed they talked about it all.