'AITA for ruining my SIL's perfect wedding by having a medical emergency from my terminal illness?'

His mother found out two days later because my husband told her. I didn't want anyone to know yet. I was still processing. Still figuring out how to tell my kids their mom wouldn't see them graduate or get married or have kids of their own. But he called her crying and suddenly the whole family knew.

She showed up at my house the next morning. Didn't call first. Just let herself in with the key we gave her for emergencies. I was on the couch trying to keep down some crackers because the nausea had already started even before treatment.

She sat down across from me and folded her hands in her lap. "We need to talk about timing." I thought she meant funeral arrangements. How stupid was I.