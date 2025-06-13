'AITA for ruining my sister’s engagement?' 'I told her fiancé about her Vegas wedding.'

Educational_Bar_1809 said:

NTA. How were you to know your sister never told him she was married before. Seems like a big thing not to mention. Your sister lied to him. If her relationship is ruined it's her fault not yours.

Cold_Raccoon_6216 said:

She might think it "doesn't count," but Ben clearly had opinions on the matter. If she truly cared about Ben, with him being so open about how he felt about it, she should've done him the courtesy of telling him herself. That way he could decide his own feelings on her brief nuptials. He wasn't mad that she had been married before, he was mad that she lied about it. NTA at all.