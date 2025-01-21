Brother reflects on engagement toast gone wrong after sister cuts ties. AITA?

Once at the party (she ignored me) and again the next day over text, where I wrote a long message explaining my intentions and apologizing if it came across as rude. Liz replied with, “Glad you finally understand how selfish you are. Don’t talk to me until you’re ready to be a better brother.”

Now, Liz isn’t speaking to me, and our family group chat is a battleground. Half the family thinks Liz is being a drama queen, while the other half says I shouldn’t have brought up something I knew she hated, especially in front of Jake’s family.

Even Jake’s mom chimed in, saying the toast was “tactless” but that Liz “should let it go.”

So here I am, feeling like I walked into a minefield without realizing it. AITA?