"AITA for ruining my sister's proposal because she stole my graduation spotlight?"

I (22F) am a senior in college and just graduated last month. My graduation was a huge deal for me and my family especially since I’m the first in our family to graduate from college. My parents threw a big party for me with all of our relatives and family friends. It was supposed to be a day to celebrate my hard work and achievement.

Enter my older sister “Sophie” (28F). Sophie has always been the "golden child." She’s pretty, charming and gets along with everyone. While I’ve been grinding through college Sophie has been hopping from one relationship to another living a carefree life. That’s fine her life her choices but she tends to hog the spotlight in every family gathering.