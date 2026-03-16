"AITA for 'ruining’ my sister's wedding wearing the dress she chose for me?"

My sister, "Chloe" (27F), got married last weekend. Chloe has always been a bit of a perfectionist, but she went into full bridezilla mode during the planning.

For her bridesmaids, she chose a very specific dress: a floor-length, silk gown in a shade she called "Sunset Champagne." The problem is, I (25F) am very fair-skinned with blonde hair.

When I tried the sample on, I looked completely washed out—almost like a ghost. I mentioned this to Chloe months ago, but she snapped and said the "aesthetic" of the photos was more important than my complexion.

I bought the dress, had it tailored, and showed up on the wedding day. When Chloe saw me in the full hair and makeup she had also mandated, she turned pale.