'AITA for 'ruining' my sister's wedding wearing the dress she chose for me?'

My sister, "Chloe" (27F), got married last weekend. Chloe has always been a bit of a perfectionist, but she went into full bridezilla mode during the planning.
For her bridesmaids, she chose a very specific dress: a floor-length, silk gown in a shade she called "Sunset Champagne." The problem is, I (25F) am very fair-skinned with blonde hair.
When I tried the sample on, I looked completely washed out—almost like a ghost. I mentioned this to Chloe months ago, but she snapped and said the "aesthetic" of the photos was more important than my complexion.
I bought the dress, had it tailored, and showed up on the wedding day. When Chloe saw me in the full hair and makeup she had also mandated, she turned pale.
In the natural light, the dress almost perfectly matched my skin tone, making it look like I was naked from a distance, especially in the bright sun of the outdoor ceremony.
During the reception, Chloe’s new mother-in-law made a comment about how "bold" my choice of attire was. Chloe lost it.
She accused me of "malicious compliance" and claimed I should have known the dress would look scandalous on me and "secretly" bought a different shade or added a wrap.
She is now demanding I pay for the professional photo editing to change the color of my dress in all the wedding shots because I "ruined the focal point of the ceremony."
My parents are split; my dad thinks Chloe is being insane, but my mom says I should have "used common sense" and pushed harder to change the dress earlier.
I told her I wore exactly what she told me to wear and I’m not paying a cent. Now she’s told the rest of the bridal party I’m a "saboteur." AITA for wearing the exact dress the bride picked out?
NTA. I agree with your dad your sister is insane. She chose the dress and agreed to the hair and make up. Her issue is people were focused on you instead of her.
That's her problem not yours she can pay to get the photo's altered if she wants.
Have the dress shorted to a cocktail length and wear it to all family gatherings for the next year..😉
Your sister is an AH. You’re off the hook my friend. Sorry about this.
Your Mom is why your Sister has acted like this her whole life. I would just not talk to your Sister until she calms down and apologizes. She IS acting insane, like your Dad said.
This!? Mom's definitely a issue between the two.
Yes, makes me wonder how many times the Mom has unfairly asked OP to smooth things over when it was the Sister acting up.
Some people cannot ever take responsibility for their choices. She turned you down when you said the color would wash you out. She wanted exactly that. How delicious that ‘her’ decision and her ‘insistence resulted in you garnering all that attention.
NTA Hilarious and brave, definitely not the asshole here. She was told.
Her telling you should have secretly changed the color is also pretty funny, imagine showing up in a differently colored dress, her head would have popped clean off and rolled away.
If you brought a wrap she would have found something wrong with it, the color, it doesn't fit the the mood, she's allergic to it, it's bad luck to use that fabric, you know she would have.
Change your tune and be insulted that she feels like she should airbrush anything about it. You feel you look beautiful and changing your dress would ruin the aesthetic and it wouldn't feel right if you had to be seen any other way than how you were that day.
You don't want to stand out from the other bridesmaids, you'll feel awkward every time you think about it . If she changes your dress she has to change everyone else's, too.
Tell her if you ever get married she's wearing neon orange or big bird yellow . Or go the other way; tell her she should pay you for making you wear a dress that left you looking naked in front of all those guests.
I bet you can be even more unreasonable than her if you put your mind to it and try really hard.