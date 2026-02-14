'AITA for ruining their upcoming wedding?'

We stressed our concerns with the actual cost/time this would actually be and was assured it was only going to be $1200. Fast forward to Christmas when we are informed that my future SIL has changed her mind and she wants to do a “cheap” 3 night all inclusive trip to Mexico.

My husband and I both discussed our concerns with the cost/time that both these parties were actually going to cost. Now fast forward to the end of January when we are finally texted actual details and given less than a week to book said trips.

Each trip is closer to $2000 and ultimately we decided we would not be attending. It’s not that we don’t have the financial means to attend however, the principle of spending that much on 3 nights seems obscene to us.