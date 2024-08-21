SAHM's husband won't let her join orchestra; 'Is this what's best for our family...or is this emotional abuse?!' UPDATED 2X

I’m a stay-at-home mom of 4 since I lost my job during Covid while on maternal leave. I decided to temporarily leave my career as a web dev team lead so that I can focus on the children and in the end, making our lives easier so we don’t have to rush through the after work grind.

Staying at home with the kids was both extremely rewarding and extremely tiring. There’s also very little appreciation, other than “thank you for supper” or “thank you for washing the clothes”. Last year, for my mental health, I needed to have something for myself, and that’s when I decided to take up playing cello.

I’ve been more than loving it. It’s a huge passion. I wake up in the morning wanting to practice, but of course, I only practice once my “chores” are done.

I’ve joined a local online community group of cellists that have been wonderfully supportive. The leader of the group has invited me on many occasions to join their orchestra, which will require 3-4 hours, 1 Saturday mornings out of 2, located 33 km away from where I live.

My husband was totally shocked at how far it was. So I tried finding another group closer to where I live, but I can’t really find anything else.

So this morning, I told my husband that I really want to join the orchestra. He got annoyed and said it was too far, and that I would add thousands of meterage to our car. So I said I can organise a carpool. Then he got angry said that he is disgusted by my unilateral decision to join. That I would abandon all my responsibilities like I do now when I practice daily. That it doesn’t fit with swimming courses and ski courses (I can make it fit!). How can I just drop everything for myself?

I know in my heart, that I don’t neglect my duties. I am the only one who cooks, cleans, helps kids with homework, deals with kids all the time, organise everything the kids need for their various courses (ski, swim, kung fu etc)…. In the past, I even did the little chores that he was supposed to do himself, when I was tired of waiting for him to do them. Never once, did I complain.

Did I approach it the wrong way? He said he would’ve like me to ask his opinion. Am I asking too much time for myself? (I already practice on my own 1-2 hours almost daily). Introspectively, maybe I need just a break from my family to find myself. Shouldn’t I be able to find that when I go back to work?

Little side note: I told him I probably won’t join because of his reaction. He’s all happy now. Yet I’m feeling dejected.

TLDR; found a passion in playing the cello. Want to join a great group of cellists but husband feels like I’m abandoning my responsibilities.

Update Aug 14, 2024 (Next Day) Hello fellow Redittors!

First of all, I want to thank all of you for taking the time to read my post. And all of you who has replied with concern. I never thought of seeking so much attention (being the introverted person I am, I felt kinda uneasy!), but I have to admit, in all honesty, it felt really good to be supported like this.

I will add that, although I do most of the house work, he does help. And when he does help and I thank him, he mentions that at least he feels like he's contributing.

So... Yesterday I dropped a word to my husband, asking him to really think about what I'm asking. And that I thought that his reaction was a bit excessive. Later, he called me back to tell me that he was sorry that he reacted that way, and that it was a knee-jerk reaction to what I had said. He said there was no reason to stop me from going, really. It's just that he finds that I've been lagging behind with my household tasks and that "Correlation is not causation", but he had the impression that my cello playing was a factor.

I told him that the kids are home _all the time_ and that it's 5 (4 kiddos + 1 working husband) against 1 when it comes to keeping the house clean. The main floor is always clean, the washrooms are washed, I've been doing some decluttering here and there. I'm sooo not up to date with my laundry because ouf, I'm exhausted. Not to mention that it's all fine and dandy when we go camping, but who preps *everything* for camping? The who cleans the tent, washes and dries the tarpaulin afterwards? Does all the camping laundry? I think it's unrealistic for him to think I can do all that without feeling overwhelmed. That cello-playing has been my release as opposed to the cause of my lagging behind. It's what keeps me sane and prevents me from breaking down (and strangling him /j).

He said there's no real reason for me to not join, but that, in the end, I will be dumping whatever I do on Saturday morning on him, that he would have to do what I was supposed to do. (But in my head, I know for sure he won't do anything until I get back, anyways).

I told him that he could take this opportunity to play Civilization 6 with the kids without feeling guilty. Whatever he choses, I'll support him. But, I'm joining my orchestra. :)

Again, thank you all for reminding me of my value and who I am. Virtual hugs to all!

OOP Answers frequently asked questions in the comments

Holy guys, I still can’t catch up with all the messages…

Ok, to answer some questions I briefly saw:

Yes, I am happy to go, and if you knew me, you’d kinda know why. I’m very content with very little. I grew up with a broken family, almost always alone, so when I get something I really like, it’s like Christmas with sprinkles for me. I’m also usually super positive and cheery, and I’m trying to coax that person out again, after years of feeling “less than”. I was in therapy for almost 5 years, and it helped immensely. I had to stop for financial reasons and wish I could get back into it, but… my cello-ing has been eating away at my savings… hehe

My kids are 14, 11, 9 and 5. They do chores before having electronics and all, but they are small chores. They help me with laundry, they cook their own breakfast and lunch. And put away their mess with a bit of reminding. We are in the process of selecting which toys to keep, so they’ve been absorbed by it. And as a kid, I had to raise myself, so I kinda lost a bit of my childhood. I kinda want my kids to have fun memories of their summer, so I keep their chores to basic stuff. I mean, with 4 kids in the house, it’s contantly telling them to pick up after themselves, or constantly playing middlewoman between squabbling siblings… So they still have quite some stuff to deal with.

Yes, I am aware that he is a bit ego-centric. We have a dynamic that fosters this whole interaction. I need to put my needs first, and I thought I had it down last spring, but looks like my self-doubt is creeping back. It’s hard because I want to be attentive to his concerns and not brush them away. Thanks to ya’ll, I snapped out of it and am asserting myself again.

I’m looking forwards to going back to work. But it’s my son’s 3rd year in high school and apparently it will step up a notch. It’s also my eldest daughter’s entrance exams to some exclusive schools this September-October, so I want to be there for both of them. I’ll see how that goes after the first semester. If all goes well, I will start looking for a job.

Do I see he’s a bad husband? Ouf, tough question. No, I didn’t see it that way. I see we need to both work on this. I need to call him out when he’s being an ass and controlling. He does have a caring side. Like when he brings me my iron pill in the morning because he knows I have to wait a whole hour before eating after I take them. It’s…. So foreign for me to think that someone would be happy for me at their expense. Maybe that’s another issue I have to take to my therapist when I see her again…