SAHM SHOCKED when husband blindsides her with divorce; 'I had NO WARNING. What do I do??!' UPDATED 3X

He gets mad at her when she "lets herself go" because she is full time mom-ing and can't go to the gym, get her hair done, or do her nails like she used to.

Even if she could find someone to watch the kiddos, he makes her feel like shit for asking for money so she just focuses on the kids who have both come down with severe asthma from the moldy basement that the husband refused to let any professsional come look at.

Then when the husband cheats on her with her former college roommate in their bed and suddenly my sister has no job, no money, no meaningful work history. All those years she could have been working up the food chain and getting raises are gone.