'She said she wanted a break and got engaged to another guy two months later.' AITA?

So a while ago I posted a story where I stated I was treated like shit in the relationship and was the only one trying to make it work while my ex, we’ll call Sarah kept sleeping on my couch.
There was a ton wrong with that relationship and if you want more details about what was wrong I’d be happy to answer for you. Anyway I could tell something was going to happen because she stopped responding to my texts and ghosted me for three days before she said she needed to work on herself like I had 8 months before, so I said ok and let it be that.
About two weeks later I posted a BeReal six hours late and she posted hers seconds after mine of her snuggled up to another dude, so right there I decided to not get back with her because it was apparent to me she wasn’t going to try to work on herself like she had said.
I later hangout with my best friend who tells me that she started talking all this shit on me which was all really wrong and was actually just everything she was doing to me, she had called me manipulative, that I had used her, and forced her to buy me stuff (I wasn’t doing any of that).
But I find out she had only said that to my two closest friends like she was trying to hurt me as badly as possible. After I found all that out I just started hating her, so after that I came here and put that story down but I can’t seem to find it now.
Anyway the new news after that was about a month after that post I saw she got engaged to the dude, which was when I found out she was cheating on me while we were together, she was a complete idiot and decided to tell my cousins fiancé, so I put together that she was probably only sleeping on my couch because she was out at night doing shit with other dudes.
So now I know for a fact that she very well might do this to this guy she’s marrying so am I the jerk for wanting to laugh in her face when she totally and royally screws her life sideways?
SnoopyisCute
NTJ. But, not worth your time. Ghost her completely. That will bother her much more than you keeping tabs on her train wreck life.
Lonely-Style-2238
Absolutely not worth the energy. Be grateful you made it out and run. Live your best life and don’t put anymore energy into this.
Scannaer
Preventing a cheater from slandering might be worth it. It's disgusting that such abusers can get away. If she has no way of hurting OP further sure, just block her. But it appears she makes plenty of false accusations which can destroy his future.
I recommend OP to at least collect all the evidence and let the people near him know what kind of person she really is. And if she doesn't stop, OP should take the statement of those people and sue her for slander and expose her to the public after the green light from the lawyer...
dodderyclaw (OP)
She’s currently blocked on everything and I had to snip at some mutual friends to stop telling me shit bout her cuz that wasn’t good for my mental state, im just worried she’s gonna try and bring that wreck back into my life.
haven0answers
Not going to lie: you missed a bullet.! Cheaters gonna cheat. You, my friend, in spite of what reality you think you live in, were the side piece. She didn't cheat on you, she cheated with you. I feel for you, my man, but be the better person, the adult, and move on, be happy you found out earlier than she was intending.
JMLegend22
NTJ BUT you could always have an anonymous account post your texts and everything. Photos with dates and whatever. Send them over to the guy too and say hey, she’s yours and whoever else’s buddy. You’re a idiot for marrying her.
Fanabala3
I would go scorched earth and find the other guy and tell him everything. Show pictures and texts giving proof of the relation ship you thought you had.
Goat_Jazzlike
NTJ. She needs to FAFO like a big girl. Sometimes you have to abandon a person to their fate. Don't laugh in her face. It is beneath you. Just treat her as a stranger that you have no desire to know. She is a waste of your time and energy.
AITJAITJ
NTJ. That would be more of a sarcastic laugh and you shouldn’t feel about it because it’s just a mere one. She deserves more than a laugh for wasting your time in the relationship. She hasn’t been fair at all.