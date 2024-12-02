'AITA for not saving the family house so my brother can buy it?' 'My grandma needs the money.'

My (25F) mum, grandma, and great grandpa all live on the same property. Mum and grandma share a house, my great grandpa had his own next door. He sadly passed about 2 years ago and the house went to my grandma.
Even before my great grandpa died, we decided that I would one day buy the house and half the property off my grandma. We initially expected that would be when I'm around 30, but you can't really predict the death of a loved one. I had recently moved to a different city to be with my boyfriend, but he also agreed that we would move back once we are ready to settle down.
While my grandma was grieving and contemplating if she wants to sell, my mum sugested my little brother "Luke" (19) and his gf "Emma" (20) move in temporarily, so they can have some privacy, and in turn, keep up with chores so the house stays in good condition. (No renovations or anything involving money).
This year, my grandma said that she wants to sell the house next year, as she needs money for her own renovation. Yesterday, I visited my family and grandma, mum and I set a date to discuss how we will proceed (cost, responsibilities, etc), which is when my brother interrupted, saying he should be there as well, as he also has an interest in the house.
It was the first I heard of it, but aparently, my mum knew this, because she said our main concern should be keeping the house in the family and that him and I can discuss at a later time who will live in it and buy my grandpa out.
I told them I intended to let Luke and Emma live there for free the next years, as I still want to focus on my career for before settling down, but I would not invest in something I don't intend to make my own one day. Property is expensive, and my bf and I want to start investing now, before there are major financial responsibilities (children) involved.
My brother argued that him and Emma lived there for some time now and it's unfair to expect them to just leave once I decide I want to move back, but I told him the alternative. Which is either he pay the whole sum (he is a student and doesn't have any part time job) next year, or our grandma will sell it to some stranger.
My brother and mum both called me an AH for beeing "selfish," saying I would get the money back if he wanted to buy it from me, but for me, it's also about the cuts in my lifestyle. It would mean tightening our budget to pay off the loan, and effectively losing money due to inflation.
But it is true that I would be the only one able to pay my grandma so the house isn't sold to strangers. I don't want it to not stay in the family either, but I feel like they are putting an unfair expectation on me and guilt trip me by calling me an AH. But maybe I'm in the wrong, so I'd like some outside opinion.
quats555 said:
NTA. Let me rephrase their actual demand of you to the bare truth. “You have to buy this house for us to live in however long we want with no obligation to you except a vague statement about buying from you eventually. Because FAAAAMILY.”
See how crazy that is? Absolutely not, unless you are independently wealthy and have no issues with supporting your brother indefinitely. Given his response to your saying that you will want the house eventually if you are the one buying it —
Essentially “How dare you ask us to ever move out of OUR HOUSE before we want to” — I suspect you’ll never get him out. Let the family do it in the process of selling it, or you’ll forever be the one labeled “evicted their own brother!”
giantbrownguy said:
NTA. Your brother wants you to subsidize his life. Your family’s desires should be used to put you in a crippling financial position. Don’t let your mom and brother use emotions to manipulate you. And don’t come to a verbal agreement. Being screwed on this can impact you for decades.
If you’re in the US your BF may be unprotected unless he’s part of a contract or you’re married, so asking him to financially contribute is also an issue. This isn’t some game and your mom has shown she is willing to play games to get you to do what she wants. You cannot trust them to care about your financial interests when you’re ready to sort it out.
GreekAmericanDom said:
NTA. I am always amused, when people protecting their best interest are accused of being selfish by the actually selfish people who are trying to take advantage of them. Live rent free is a HUGE favor. No one should be entitled to it on the back of someone who can't afford it.
Your offer is very reasonable and generous. You are in a catch-22. No matter what you do, your mom and brother will be disappointed, so sit down with your BF and figure out what is best for you and whether purchasing this house is the best decision for you.
One-Warthog3063 said:
NTA. Gma needs money to renovate her house is the issue. Figure out how to do that without selling the house and the rest of the strife will evaporate.
sdswiki said:
NTA. "You'll get the money back later.." Later as in when hell freezes over. You're right to be uncomfortable. Don't sacrifice your future.
C_Majuscula said:
NTA. Honestly, now that you know your brother's opinion on what he's entitled to - living there for free and not leaving when the homeowner (you) wants to move in - I would let the property go. It's not worth the hassle and likely future legal battle to have him removed.