'AITA for saving up all the food my wife thinks is fine for me to eat for when her family came to visit?'

He didn't say anything but the slice went in the garbage and he spit out the bite he took. Pretty much the only things in our home they were willing to cook were canned or in jars.

I heard her mom talking to my wife about whether we were doing okay for money and offering to give us money for groceries if we needed. She said maybe my wife should consider a full time job to help with household expenses.

My wife tried to say that we were doing okay but her mom showed her the freezer burned steak and chicken thighs. The moldy cheese. The grainy butter. My mother-in-law said that there isn't shame in admitting we need help.