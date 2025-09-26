"AITA? I saw a child left alone in the car and offered him water..."

I was at a grocery store and saw that someone had left their child in the car. He was young maybe 4, strapped in his car seat just calm. It was a bit over 80 degrees outside and the windows of the turned off car were down but it still just didn’t sit right with me.

I’ve seen so much news coverage of children being left in hot cars and losing their lives while the parents gallivant at whatever errand was so important their child couldn’t be a part of that I couldn’t just walk away.