"AITA for saying an acquaintance can’t borrow my entire Thanksgiving setup?"

We (30s) have hosted a Friendsgiving at our home for a few years with about 20 friends from our community. Last year, a friend of a friend (an acquaintance that we met once briefly at a gathering) reached out to me a few days before the event and asked if she and her husband (40s) could come. I said sure!

They’re notoriously hours late to everything and said they’d bring appetizers. Sure enough, two hours after everyone else was there, she reached out to me for my address (they live two minutes away and everyone else is at our house often). We had to hold off on dinner until they arrived, and it was a little awkward, but no big deal.