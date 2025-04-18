"AITA for saying if my brother wants to attend my wedding, he can reach out to me?"

I (29F) am getting married in August. I have a younger brother (28M) with whom I used to be close, but our relationship has deteriorated in recent years, culminating in us not speaking for over two years now.

My relationship with my brother started to get rocky 7 years ago when I graduated from college. We lived together and we argued all the time: from my side, we argued about things that I found inconsiderate or disrespectful, and he usually told me I was in the wrong for feeling that way...

(e.g., one weekend I was out of town and came home to find that my bed was stained + several of the snacks I paid for separately/kept in my room were missing. My brother said he’d let a friend sleep in my room and he ate my food; when I was angry he'd done this...