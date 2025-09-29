AITA for saying couples on group trips shouldn’t get priority?

tigergirluk76 wrote:

YTA for using her not working as some kind of justification. Whether she pays her own share or he pays it for her is irrelevant. Her share is being paid. They are sharing a room and you are getting your own, therefore their room is costing twice as much as yours, so inevitably they will get the bigger/main bedroom.

If you were staying in a hotel and paying for your own room, you would be paying twice as much per person as them. You're actually getting a bargain in airbnbs as your room is half the cost of theirs.

queenguineverekitten wrote: