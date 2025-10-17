'AITA for saying I will divorce my husband even if it puts his citizenship at risk?'

My husband came to this country on a student visa and has worked for years on an H1B visa before we were married. He’s from India. We work in the same industry and used to work at the same company.
His parents have been staying with us for a few months and his mom is a nightmare and treats me as a servant. Her English is limited. She has been repeatedly told that I work the same amount of hours as my husband and I actually make more than him. She’s in my house that I own, not my husband’s legally.
There was a huge fight with her over the weekend because I did something she considered disrespectful. It was my birthday party and I hugged and kissed a male friend on the cheek and danced with him. My husband has no problem with this because this friend dates men.
But my MIL flipped on me and my friend at my party. I told my husband her visit is over and she needs to go home. She was going to stay until November because she wanted to stay for the American Thanksgiving. I told my husband no she needs to go.
My husband and I got in a huge argument about his culture and I told him I will straight up divorce him and I feel like he used me for citizenship in that argument and I will say that to the courts. He got really quiet after that but he must have told his parents because they are leaving next week.
He’s been very moody since and is sleeping in the guest room with a sleeping bag because he won’t talk to me after what I said. I REFUSE to apologize because it was his mom that made a scene at my birthday party and he tried to get in my face about the disrespect comment and I fired back.
I know what I said was mean but it’s true. He’s lived in this country long enough to know his mom’s behavior is out of line and has refused to check it.
Ruebee90 said:
NTA, but I think when certain things are said there’s no turning back. Your relationship might have ran its course.
Local_Temporary882 said:
I don't see any coming back from this. I would never forget that the threat was made, and it would loom in the background of every disagreement.
unserious-dude said:
NTA in short for the incident. But this is also very unfortunate. You just threatened him on something he will never recover from. I am pretty sure he didn't marry you for Green Card (it is not citizenship BTW which makes the story suspicious). You could just break up without being mean. YTA for that.
CampSpiritual3808 said:
His mother was out of line, and you have every right not to want her in your home. But wanting his mother to leave or wanting a divorce is one thing — saying that you think he’s using you just because you’re angry, and threatening to say it in court, is another.
That was a really low blow. If I were your husband, I would never trust you again, and I would start looking for other options to get citizenship and divorce you immediately. YTA.
ImaginaryBag1452 said:
ESH. He needs to stand up to his mother and set boundaries. You accused him of marrying you solely for citizenship. Is that true?