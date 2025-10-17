'AITA for saying I will divorce my husband even if it puts his citizenship at risk?'

But my MIL flipped on me and my friend at my party. I told my husband her visit is over and she needs to go home. She was going to stay until November because she wanted to stay for the American Thanksgiving. I told my husband no she needs to go.

My husband and I got in a huge argument about his culture and I told him I will straight up divorce him and I feel like he used me for citizenship in that argument and I will say that to the courts. He got really quiet after that but he must have told his parents because they are leaving next week.