'AITA for saying I don't want my MIL in my pregnancy doctors' appointment?'

"AITA for saying I don't want my MIL in my doctors' appointment?"

Okay, so...I'm (35F) 5 weeks pregnant. It is my very first pregnancy and my husband and I are over the moon! (We've been trying to get pregnant for almost a year and I found out last Wednesday - 7 days ago - a day before his fertility doctor's appointment, so life has been crazy!)

I've told my parents and he told his parents, that's all. No friends, nothing like that. We are waiting for the 12 weeks mark. (And now I'm telling all the internet lol). Here is the issue: I have an appointment on Friday and unfortunately he will be working and cannot take the time off to go with me, so I asked my mom and she is super excited to be able to go.