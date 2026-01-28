AITA for saying emergency daycare isn’t meant for parents who are home and "just need a break?"

I am in a standoff with a friend (F20) and now I am being treated like I said something unforgivable. My friend has a child in daycare. Today the daycare sent out a letter saying they are critically understaffed and will offer emergency care.

My friend is currently not working and stays home. She still signed her child up for emergency care and told me about it, then asked if I would do the same. I said no. We had the same exact situation before Christmas. I am also a SAHM and kept my child with me because I don’t think emergency care should be used for convenience when other parents genuinely rely on it to keep their jobs.