AITA for saying emergency daycare isn’t meant for parents who are home and "just need a break?"

I am in a standoff with a friend (F20) and now I am being treated like I said something unforgivable. My friend has a child in daycare. Today the daycare sent out a letter saying they are critically understaffed and will offer emergency care.
My friend is currently not working and stays home. She still signed her child up for emergency care and told me about it, then asked if I would do the same. I said no. We had the same exact situation before Christmas. I am also a SAHM and kept my child with me because I don’t think emergency care should be used for convenience when other parents genuinely rely on it to keep their jobs.
I also think it’s unfair to already overwhelmed educators to treat emergency care like a normal service day. She said she needs the emergency care because she is feeling under the weather (she has a cough) and because she needs the time to do household chores.
I told her that while housework is work, I don’t consider chores or mild illness an emergency, especially when the daycare explicitly asked the parents to keep the kids home if possible. I also said that using emergency care in that situation takes a spot away from families who truly have no alternative.
That’s when she accused me of not respecting domestic labor and of acting morally superior. I wasn’t telling her what she is allowed to do - she asked my opinion and I gave it. I didn’t insult her, but didn’t back down either. Now she’s stopped responding and says I was judgmental.
I’ll admit: I do think parents who can keep their kids home during staff shortages should do so. I think there is a difference between needing childcare to survive and wanting childcare to make life easier - and pretending there isn’t feels dishonest to me. So AITA for saying emergency daycare shouldn’t be used when you’re home and capable, even if that opinion upset my friend?
EDIT ADDITIONAL INFO: she is a single mother and currently a stay-at-home parent. Her child is 3 years old and has been attending daycare/kindergarten since September. Since then, this is the only time the daycare has declared emergency care. Emergency care was announced because too many educators are sick, resulting in a staff shortage.
The daycare day is paid for regardless of attendance. Her daycare fees are covered by the state due to her being a single parent. The child attends daycare mainly for social interactions with peers, and so my friend can have a break, personal time, and time to manage household tasks without interruption.
Meighok20 wrote:
As a daycare worker, let me offer perhaps a new perspective. Things happen, but ultimately its the daycares responsibility to staff appropriately, including making a plan for sick staff/staff kids. It is inappropriate of the daycare to request this without offering some sort of compensation for the parents who PAY for this care.
That being said, your friend is in fact taking advantage of people in a really rough spot, especially overworked educators, and I think if she cant even handle her OWN (1) child, a little cough, and some housework, she obviously has no idea how the daycare workers feel.
Whatsinaname8879660 wrote:
NTA. Not only is she making life harder for parents who will lose their jobs otherwise (and health insurance, home, car, etc.), but she is also putting her child in a potentially dangerous situation. She sucks. With that said, mental health challenges can be legitimate emergencies, but that does not seem to be her issue.
prettehkitteh wrote:
NTA. As a parent, I completely understand wanting to have a break. Your friend still sucks, both *for taking advantage of the system, and for asking your opinion and getting mad at you for telling her.
Uncomfortable-line wrote:
NTA. She asked your opinion because I'd bet she deep down she probably does realise she's being inconsiderate and hoped you'd validate her selfish behaviour. Emergencies are different for everyone of course, but what you've described doesn't sound like one and you're not wrong for giving her a truthful answer.
Remarkable_place167 wrote:
NTA. She asked your opinion and it sounds like you gave it as inoffensively, while still being honest, as possible. Sometimes when you ask someone's opinion you are not going to like what you hear. If she was firm in her belief that she did right, she probably wouldn't feel so angry.
She asked your opinion hoping to help with her guilt and it failed. The fact that you are both in the same situation as stay at home mom's makes you even more NTA as you are in her shoes and have the same situation.
MrsSdrinks wrote:
NTA. Our daycare has limited teachers today but opened for those who need it, only accepting as many kids as ratios allowed. I can wfh so my son stayed with me. I too have house chores to get to and woke up congested. Kid is still here.
The people who absolutely have to go in and have no other care options need the daycare spot way more than we do. I think tomorrow will be similar and kid will stay home with me. Local schools are closed tomorrow and neighboring counties are closed Thursday too, which affects teachers ability to come in.
your_mom04605 wrote:
NTA. For sure being a stay-at-home parent is work (as you well know) but if the laundry doesn’t get done and no one vacuums that day when it’s emergency daycare only it doesn’t -really- matter. We’re still parents when we’re sick, too. Sounds like a good day for a bunch of movies on the couch with the little one so a family who needs that daycare slot to not lose a job can have it.
avisitingstone wrote:
NTA - you're right though.
Also it's wild calling a SAHM (you) someone who does not respect domestic labor.