'AITA for saying that family heirlooms should only be given to blood relatives?' 'I care WAY too much.'

My brother (30M) and I (25F) got in a bit of an argument about family heirlooms. He got engaged recently, and he gave his fiancée one of our family heirlooms as engagement ring.

Our family had those heirlooms for many decades, if not centuries for some of them, and I think that out of respect for our ancestors we should pass them down only to our children (or blood relatives if there are no children). He thinks that it doesn’t really matter, that I care way too much, it was just convenient to already have a ring available for him. His fiancée doesn’t even wear it because it’s too big and valuable…