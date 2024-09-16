'AITA for lying saying I never had a lipoma then bringing up the asker's affair partner?'

So I replied, "No I don't." They said they'd seen it so I leaned my head forward to let them check, and lo and behold, there was no Lipoma.

"You had one I saw it." I replied "Are you taking something that effects your brain? There's nothing on my head and never was. Are you thinking of someone else?" They continued to insist it was me.

I told them, "Look, let's imagine if hypothetically somebody, not me because you have checked my head and found nothing, somebody had a lump on their head. I imagine that this hypothetical person might be sensitive about this lump.

They'd hope people wouldn't notice it, and if they did, I imagine they'd wish that people would pretend they hadn't. Now imagine some idiot kept probing them about it, they might not like that.