"AITA for saying I wish I had pursued a blue collar job?"

I (29F) work as an accountant and have two four-year degrees, both of which I paid for myself with a combination of loans, scholarships, Pell Grants, and cash from working three jobs. In addition, I donated plasma, participated in research studies for cash, and sometimes ate out of the trash from one of my jobs just to get by.

One of my coworkers (35F) works in marketing. Her husband (38M) works in a machine shop. She went to school for her degree in her late twenties, and we've talked a lot about our different backgrounds.

Recently, we were talking about welders since our company is currently in the process of hiring a few. I mentioned that I originally wanted to go to trade school to be a welder after high school, but my parents insisted I go the "traditional" four-year college route.