'AITA for saying I'd cheat on my wife for more money and a better job?'

kissthewerewolf
I (23F) and my girlfriend (21F) recently went to my family's house for an early Thanksgiving. My family are all amazing cooks and like to assign other people with stuff to bring. I, being a horrid cook, was assigned board games and paper plates.
This was my first time being told to bring something and the first time my GF would be meeting my parents so I decided to go all out. Me & my GF went out to a local game store and bought a few things.
Here's the important bit, I got the game of life. Call me nerdy, but I like the game so much because I roleplay and act as my character in-game. My family likes to join in too so sometimes it escalates into full-blown improv with a board game. However, I failed to tell my GF that I would be acting. That was definitely my bad.
The evening was going great, I was introducing my GF to my family and they really seemed to like her. Then we busted out the games. We first played Monopoly (which I was also roleplaying in with my brother (28M)) and then we played Life.
I was a struggling French man who abandoned college to pursue his dreams. My brother was now my sister who went to college and hated me. My aunts and my brother's wife (BW) were a gang, and my GF was just soaking it all in.
At some point, my BW started to harass me because I married a pink peg. I can't quite remember how it devolved into me saying I'd cheat on the pink peg for more money and a better job, but I'm very aware I said it, and in a very poor French accent at that.
I didn't think much of it, given that my BW was saying worse things about her blue peg, but on the drive home, my GF absolutely blew up on me. Not just "loud-stern-talking-to" bad, but "I-had-to-pull-over-in-a-gas-station-parking-lot-because-I-couldn't-focus" bad.
My GF was mad because if I could do that to a pink peg then what would I do to her for a better life? She also thought that the French accent was offensive (my family is fully French and so am I so that really confused me, maybe it was offensive because it was bad?).
Since we were already at the gas station, I offered to go inside and grab her some snacks but she denied and said she would come inside with me. I hoped we could talk it out while we shopped but instead every time I would pick something up my GF asked if I would cheat on her for said item.
We got home and she's been giving me the silent treatment ever since, this is the first time she's ever acted like this towards me. I asked some of our friends about it and have gotten mixed opinions, am I in the wrong here? Any advice on how to get her to talk to me again?
AzraelWoods3872
Your gfs a moron who either cannot separate fact from fiction or is looking for a fight. She's going to do this again. And she's going to do it a lot. Do you want this? Because it's unlikely you can change her. I'd dump her. She sounds toxic as hell and dumb as a brick. Hope long until she does this in front of your family? No girl is with that stress.
Neither-Entrance-208
For real. Bad relationship compatibility. OP, you want to play board games and have fun acting, GF can't handle separating board game play from reality. I was willing to give GF a chance if it was a reality based questions game, but you were playing Life. Pegs in a car.
I put my real life children (ages 6 and 7 at the time) into medical debt. Go to college, become a doctor, destroy lives. My actual children were more mature than your girlfriend. That's embarrassing. Better to find someone who vibes with you than fights with you over a simple board game.
Unique-Abberation
Maybe you should have explained beforehand, but... it's literally a stupid plastic peg. I would cheat on it too, and I'm asexual. NTA.
facepalmforever
It wasn't you that said that though, but the poor struggling French college drop out.
Cheating is wrong, but calling pink peg your wife is a stretch.
really_yall
NTA but your gf definitely is. I don't know if she can't understand the difference between reality and make-believe or if she's just the type of person who is looking to control you by blowing things out of proportion to start a fight and make you believe it's both justifiable and also somehow your fault, but whichever type of person she is, it's not going to get better.
I've been in a very long term relationship with lots of ups and downs so I'm maybe more forgiving than a lot of redditors, but at the age you are now, my advice is to break up and move on. Find someone who will enjoy goofing around with your family and not have such a disproportionate and frankly unhinged reaction to a board game.
SeasonPatient4870
Damn I wish I was younger haha... Cause you need a new girlfriend? Haha j/j but you seem like a vibe and so much fun to be around! I would of been dead on the floor with those games and joined in! I love the spin your family takes with them! I never thought to do that! Hope you don't mind but I'm gonna try that with my next game night with my kiddos! Haha!