'AITA for saying if you break, you buy?'

However, he seemed to be unable to read the room throughout the whole party and just had such a hyper energy, hence the random showing off of the handstand. This is also why I didn’t put away everything because I believe if he didn’t do the handstand nothing would have happened to the decor.

My friend asked if instead her boyfriend could just replace the items with stuff from IKEA or Marshall’s. I said no as I want the original items that were broken. She responded that I was being unreasonable asking for such expensive vases and that it was an accident. I pointed out how preventable the accident was. AITA for asking for replacements for what was broken if it was expensive and an accident?

Here's what you had to say to OP:

PrestigiousPossom wrote: