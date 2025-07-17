'AITA for saying 'I’m not' when a dog owner said their dog was friendly? My mom thinks I was rude.'

I wanna start this off by saying I don’t like dogs. I don’t hate dogs at all, don’t get me wrong, I think they’re very cute and I can see why some people like them, but I’m just personally not a fan.
I wanna emphasize that I don’t dislike dogs, I just don’t really like them. I’m much more of a cat person. Earlier this morning, I was walking through a park, when this unleashed German Shepherd (I think) came running at me and tried jumping on me.
Naturally, I jumped back and screamed. I kept trying to politely push the dog away, backing away, all that, but it was very intent on getting the food I was eating. The owner finally approached, and I was relieved, until he started laughing and encouraging the dog to play with me, saying it was fine because “she’s friendly, she just wants to play!”
I tried explaining that I didn’t want to play, but the guy just kept emphasizing the dog was friendly, until I snapped and said “well I’m not, so get your dog away from me."
The guy was all huffy and puffy for a while, acting all shocked that someone could ever possibly not want a muddy dog jumping all over them and ruining their favorite shirt. Finally, the guy called the dog back and I went along with my day.
About an hour ago, I told my mom about the whole ordeal and she said I was unnecessarily rude and could have just walked away, which is something I have a hard time doing bc I tend to freeze when my fight or flight is triggered.
So AITA for telling a guy I’m “not friendly” to dogs?
Specialist-Owl2660 wrote:
NTA! I hate when dog people think everyone will love their dog just because they are not biting someone. There are several circumstances in which a dog makes someone uncomfortable. Here are a few:
1.) Having been attacked by a dog. A giant animal running up can be triggering.
2.) Having a natural flight or freeze response that makes these interactions panic inducing.
3.) NO REASON at all. Guess what some people don't owe you an explanation about whether they do or do not want to be near your animal.
Your mom is wrong, the owner is wrong. When you are a pet owner you should abide by the same rules as a parent. Control your kid and don't let them run up to strangers. Control your dog and don't let them run up to strangers.
Discount_Mithral wrote:
NTA. I LOVE dogs, and even I don't want a large, muddy dog jumping up on me trying to get my food. The fact this guy encouraged this behavior is just awful. I don't know where you are, but he likely should have had his dog leashed. (I know not all areas have strict leash laws.) Your response was fine, IMO.
Wonderful_two_6710 wrote:
NTA. I love dogs. This dog owner makes the rest of us look bad. I would have no issues telling him that if I see his dog off of its leash again I'll call animal control (if there's a leash law where you live, of course.)
DoughnutMission1292 wrote:
Listen, I’m a huge dog lover, but I HATE when dog owners pull the shit. Leash your dog. Keep your dog away from other people unless they approach you and literally ask to interact with your dog. Idgaf if your dog is friendly or not.
You’ve got zero right letting your dog approach people and even less right saying “oh he/she is friendly, how dare you not interact with him/her?!” You handled yourself perfectly. These kinds of people have no business owning pets. It’s not even safe for your dog to let it off leash in public approaching strangers!!!! They are lucky you didn’t freak out and stab the dog or something. Ugh!!!!
JadeIsland wrote:
NTA. The owner should never have let the dog off the leash unless he was in a dog park. I don't know of any city that doesn't have a leash law. If his dog had knocked you down and injured you even though friendly, he would have been liable for your injuries.
But, aside from that you have a right not to have a dog, even if you know the dog, jump on you and be out of control with wiggles and licks and dirty paws. I love dogs, but I don't want one to do that with me.
When it has happened the owners have always come to my rescue by either telling their dog to knock it off and it obeys or getting the dog and telling him/her to stay down or just no. Since the owner kept ignoring your pleas you had to say something stronger.
Apprehensive_Mark_20 wrote:
The owner saying it was fine when it was in fact, not fine, was TA. Also, that dog wasn't trying to play, it was after your food. Your mom saying you could have walked away when there's a large dog all over you was being unrealistic. If it took firm language like "Well I'm not", that's not rude, that is simply being assertive, and good for you!
Whosmimi wrote:
NTA, and I say this as a dog lover. They are my most favorite of all creatures. But I understand that not everyone feels that way. Furthermore, unless you're in an area where it's explicitly stated otherwise (like a dog park), dogs should be kept on a leash.
This is for everyone's security, and for the dogs' as well.
It's all fun and games until Fido jumps on a 4 year old to steal their corndog, and they get seriously hurt. A german shepherd could be the friendliest of floofs, and still cause damage.