'AITA for saying 'I’m not' when a dog owner said their dog was friendly? My mom thinks I was rude.'

I tried explaining that I didn’t want to play, but the guy just kept emphasizing the dog was friendly, until I snapped and said “well I’m not, so get your dog away from me."

The guy was all huffy and puffy for a while, acting all shocked that someone could ever possibly not want a muddy dog jumping all over them and ruining their favorite shirt. Finally, the guy called the dog back and I went along with my day.

About an hour ago, I told my mom about the whole ordeal and she said I was unnecessarily rude and could have just walked away, which is something I have a hard time doing bc I tend to freeze when my fight or flight is triggered.

So AITA for telling a guy I’m “not friendly” to dogs?