'AITA for saying 'it's about time' when my parents told me they're getting divorced?'

live-fast-eat-trash

StudentNo8353

Your dad should feel ashamed for cheating. He can’t claim to love her while consistently stepping outside their marriage like that. It is about time they get that divorce! You don’t owe him an apology for stating the obvious truth.

Scorp128

OP and their siblings have suffered fools their entire life. They have been caught in the middle of Dads excuses for not being capable of leaving it in his damn pants. Now that Dad has to face himself in the mirror, he doesn't like what he is seeing. He is so selfish, he can't fathom that his kids, who were forced to live through his choices, saw what was going on and that his choices not only impacted Mom, they impacted his kids.