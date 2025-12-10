'AITA for saying my MIL cannot stay in our living room for 2 months?'

The brother also works away so out of the two months she is here he will be away one month she will have the place to herself. I asked my husband if she can stay there he said she doesn’t want to. She wants to be with the baby 24/7. We just are not seeing eye to eye on this.

I took it upon myself to send a very kind message to his mom that also expressed my boundary. I let her know we are very excited to learn she will be here for a few months and it will be amazing for our baby to spend so much time with his grandma, and I look forward to doing fun stuff together as a family with the baby every single day.