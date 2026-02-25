'AITA for saying my friend's family would be better off deceased?'

Agreeable_dark6408 wrote:

Good for you. NTA. She knows exactly what she has been doing. She thinks she’s way above you and your other friend, and uses this kind of talk to establish a pecking order, with her at the top. Then you turned the tables on her and she doesn’t like it. Don’t fix things with her. You don’t want someone like her in your life. And make sure to tell your other friend what you said to her.