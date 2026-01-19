"AITA for saying that my girlfriend needed to get in shape too if she expected it from me?"

I'm 32 now. In university, I was a Div. 1 swimmer. I almost made the Olympics. I'm not bragging; this is relevant. Obviously, at that level of competition, I was incredibly fit. I still swim for exercise but it would be a lie to say I'm in top condition. I have a lot of other things going on.

My girlfriend of three years is beautiful. She is a teacher and her hobbies are all pretty sedentary. She walks her dog twice a day and that is pretty much it for her physical activity.

Lately, one of her friends started dating a personal trainer. This guy has a six-pack and looks like Jean Claude Van Damme. If I'm being honest, his physique is better than mine was. But I wasn't training for looks. I was training for speed.