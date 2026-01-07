'AITA for saying my in-laws can wait to be paid?'

I did save up about $1000 one time and gave it to them but they told me that they wanted larger payments and that every time tax season came around to just give them that. Am I wrong for telling my husband that since he and his parents decided to do this and since they're well off, they can wait or he can pay them back? My kids, my family comes first, not his parents who have plenty.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Kawaeri wrote:

Info needed. Can I ask why your husband isn’t the one paying off the car? What is his reasoning that you are the one who needs to pay it off? Didn’t his parents give the money to him?