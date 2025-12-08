'AITA for saying my mom is a bad mom and telling her fiancée to shut up?'

"AITA for saying my mom is a bad mom not because she’s lesbian but because she’s just a bad person, and telling her fiancée to shut up?"

Me (16f) and my mom have sort of been arguing a lot lately. She came out about three years ago when my dad caught her cheating on him, and soon moved out and moved in with her now fiancée. I have, admittedly been drawn closer to my dad, and over the last three years I’ve spent more time at his house than at her and fiancées.

Now, the problem. Basically I was really excited because my mom had planned a day for us to go to the aquarium together because recently my friend had passed away, and she said she wanted to cheer me up and have a nice day out just us two.