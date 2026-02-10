"AITA for saying no after my sister’s fiancé invited himself on our family trip?"

My husband, son, sister, and I are planning a short Florida trip. My sister’s fiancé wants to come but my husband and him don’t get along. I will be 5 months pregnant by then and don’t want tension on a trip that’s supposed to be fun and relaxing.

We’re also part of the same religion and since they aren’t married yet my husband and I would be responsible for chaperoning which we’re not comfortable with. I also don’t feel like that’s a sibling responsibility. I think it should be up to the parents not us.

Mind you you he doesn't even live in the same state, its a long distance relationship. I even told him it would probably be different if the whole family went but he didnt care.