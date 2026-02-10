'AITA for saying no after my sister’s fiancé invited himself on our family trip?'

My husband, son, sister, and I are planning a short Florida trip. My sister’s fiancé wants to come but my husband and him don’t get along. I will be 5 months pregnant by then and don’t want tension on a trip that’s supposed to be fun and relaxing.
We’re also part of the same religion and since they aren’t married yet my husband and I would be responsible for chaperoning which we’re not comfortable with. I also don’t feel like that’s a sibling responsibility. I think it should be up to the parents not us.
Mind you you he doesn't even live in the same state, its a long distance relationship. I even told him it would probably be different if the whole family went but he didnt care.
My sister already told him my husband wouldn’t be okay with it and asked him not to bring it up but he messaged me directly on Instagram asking to come (1st message he pretty much said told me he was buying his ticket and coming anyway but my sister deleted it. I saw a preview under my notifications).
I told him I wasn’t comfortable with that because we only booked 1 hotel room and suggested he plan a separate trip with her instead.
He got upset and said he feels left out of the family and told us have fun because this is probably the last trip I will have with my sister before he moves her out of the state. Again, I told him to plan a trip with the whole family. He just stresses me out, pretty much a man-child with no boundaries and a short fuse. AITA?
GreekAmericanDom wrote:
NTA.
"This is probably the last trip I will have with my sister before he moves her out of the state." Please share this information with your sister. It sounds like she is not setting herself up for a good marriage.
OP responded:
She saw it!! I've told her so many times she deserves better and that his behavior worries me but she doesn't seem to care. I'm so worried about the whole situation.
foxfire1730 wrote:
You really don’t seem to be worried about your sister at all. That last message he sent is insanely concerning and you are really coming across like this is a such a mild inconvenience and not the precursor to the abuse your sister is about to go through. NTA but also like maybe talk to your sister? Because wtf.
OP responded:
I've talked to her multiple times about his behavior. Its coming across as mild because this is a AITA post regarding him inviting himself. I've tried so many times to point out his red flags. I'm truly worried sick for her if she decides to marry him (they have no wedding date picked out as she's waiting for him to get his own place. He lives with his parents).
WaveSchach wrote:
NTA. Is your sister trying to use this trip as a way to be unchaperoned with him? Only asking cause she deleted the message about him going anyways. I don’t like how he admitted to wanting to isolate her after marriage, maybe it was just said out of anger, but it’s worth taking note of.
OP responded:
No I don't think so. I messaged her afterwards and she said she didn't invite him on the trip. He asked her if he could go and she told him probably not due to the reasons I stated above.
Beautiful_Empire4862 wrote:
As a whole, I don't agree with anyone inviting themselves to someone else's vacation, so for that alone, NTA. But I have so many questions. Why just one hotel room for a couple, their child, and a 3rd adult? Is it a suite with two rooms?
Given you've implied religious restraints, that seems weird to me, but I admit, I don't know your culture. Also, you keep ignoring the babysitting comments. Is this a fun family trip or baby moon before baby #2? How do you know your sister deleted the comment?
You said they are in a long-distance relationship and he is not in the same state. Do you often exclude him from family events? I get he's not married into your family yet, but have you tried to get to know him? If he planned a family trip would you actually go?
OP responded:
This is not a babymoon. It's a trip to Disneyworld. It has two beds. We have not been on a vacation together in three years. She does not have enough money for her tickets so we are paying for her flight and the room. She said she was more than fine staying with us in our room since it has enough beds and she's excited for the hotel.
She is not the babysitter, he is old enough where we don't need one, and we are going to Disneyworld so it's not like we are going to the beach and ask her to watch him while going to a bar or something. I would never bring her along and expect her to watch him.
He goes to family vacations with the whole family (my parents, other siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins ext). If he planned a family trip and I was invited I would try to make it work for my sister. But like I said she didn't even invite him on this trip.
recreationalcry wrote:
Idk. You say that you think the responsibility of chaperoning should belong to parents, but the fact that you could act as their chaperones means that your religion allows it, and therefore thinks it can be your responsibility. You say your husband doesn’t like her fiancé.
This seems like a very patriarchal religion, and it sounds to me like your husband has decided that this man is not worthy of marrying your sister, and is throwing his weight around by refusing to act as chaperone. What’s the plan, you’re never going to see them after they’re married because your husband doesn’t care for him? You won’t join any family trips?
It doesn’t read to me like your sister “doesn’t care” or “doesn’t want” her fiancé to come (why wouldn’t she want the man she’s planning to marry to join her on vacation?); it sounds like she’s just very much aware of her role and her autonomy (or lack thereof) in your community. If your husband says no, then there’s not much she can do to fight it.
About his messages, you say your sister was also “in” the messages. I assume this means the fiancé created a group chat between the three of you for transparency? You also say she “made” him delete messages. I don’t think a controlling man would do that.
YTA. A vacation is the best way to get to know who someone really is. If you cared for your sister and her future, I think you’d jump at the chance to get to know who the man she’s promising herself to really is, especially if he lives out of state and you don’t see him often.
To deny a 30-year-old woman a trip with her betrothed because you’re “uncomfortable chaperoning” is asinine and deflection. Sounds to me like you’re afraid to speak up to your own husband.
OP responded:
To deny would mean she actually wanted him to go, I asked she said she did not care if he went. I would 100% be TA if she said she wanted him to go. I think she's fine with spending quality time without him this time and she told him she would not even get upset if things were turned around and he went on a trip with one of his friends.
She logged in to his Instagram account and deleted his message because she asked him not to ask. He then logged in to an account she did not have access to and sent the message anyway.