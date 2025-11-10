'AITA for saying no to making my famous Mac n cheese for a Thanksgiving party I wasn’t invited to?'

Just to list I’ll be going to Disneyland on Wednesday, school the next day and I have an exam and will be fundraising for my college club to take single moms and their kids to Knotts Merry Farm, and then on Friday I will be attending a military ball with my mother from 6-9PM. So, the day that I have to make the mac n cheese for their party I will most likely be exhausted!

When my grandpa told me I was making my mac n cheese, I laughed and said, “No I'm not.” my grandmother overheard and started to curse like a sailor. She then started to murmur saying, “she can find her own ride to get around. See if I do anything for that brat.” For reference I DO NOT drive due to high anxiety.