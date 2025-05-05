"AITA for saying no to babysitting my ex's child with his wife when she asked?"

I (30f) have two children (11 and 8) with my ex. He's now married and he has a 3 year old... maybe a 2 year old. I forget the age of his third child but he has a child with his wife. For the last two and a half years I've had custody of our kids.

This came after a lot of messed up behavior toward our kids. Including telling our kids I had died and even recording them sobbing, leaving them with a friend of his who was high and had paraphernalia all around them and trying to force food into our younger child's mouth.

He has no visitation with our kids. There been 5 court appearances since he lost custody and we had to meet with a child advocate three times in the time since I was awarded sole custody.