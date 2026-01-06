'AITA for saying no to my future MIL's plan to give my fiancé away at our wedding?'

Strange-Evidence-175

BulbasaurRanch

No, that’s crazy. It’s not her wedding. She doesn’t make decisions like this. If she wants to coordinate this weird walk, she can do it at her own wedding. NTA. Also, if you let her have this she will walk all over the rest of your wife. She will overrule parenting choices, she will be on every vacation, she has to be stopped now.

lllollllllllll

Well if your father is giving you away and his mother is giving him away, that seems super sweet and fair. Can you have her walk him down the aisle first, and then you can walk second, to him, like you planned? Then both of you can be given away by your parents and you can still walk down the aisle to him like you always wanted to.