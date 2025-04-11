'AITA for saying no to my widowed MIL moving in with me and my husband?'

"AITA for saying no to my MIL moving in with us right now?"

My (31F) husband (30M) and I got married a month and a half ago. Just three weeks after our wedding, his father passed away unexpectedly. The grief has been immense, and I’ve been doing my best to support him while also navigating my own health issues—I’m currently on medical leave and emotionally stretched thin.

I’ve travelled halfway across the world to be with him and I’m staying at his mother’s home right now. We’re South Asian, and my husband is the only son, which comes with a lot of cultural pressure to “step up” and care for his mother, especially now. I understand this deeply—men in our culture often feel indebted to their mothers, and caregiving is seen as a duty and a form of love. I respect that.