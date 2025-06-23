'AITA for saying at a recruiting event, that I am trotted out as the token 'girl engineer?' MAJOR UPDATE

"Honestly, if you like being a trailblazer and are prepared to take on the extra unspoken PR as the "girl engineer', you might find a role here fulfilling, but if you prefer keeping your head down to focus on the technical side, it is easier to do that at a company where there is more gender and racial diversity." She appreciated my honestly but the manager who was running the event told me to leave.

I have a meeting with HR and my manager tomorrow. I don't think my opinion will be any news to them as I've already told them I'm not interested in being assigned to photo ops or recruiting disproportionately because of my gender, and I've been told that it's "important" for me to be there to help recruit a more diverse staff since the company is trying to improve.